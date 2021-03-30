Values mean little

When I was growing up in Wisconsin, my parents taught my siblings and I to be good Americans with high moral values that included fairness and honesty. When I moved to Montana in 1976, I found the people of Montana also placed a high importance on the same values. Unfortunately, it seems moral and ethical values mean little to our current governor Greg Gianforte.

The body-slamming Montana governor recently showed his hunting fairness when he trapped and killed a wolf on a donor’s ranch. By trapping and killing the animal, Gianforte broke the law because he failed to take the required course in ethical trapping practices. Nonetheless, the governor had an excuse for his law-breaking — it was just an oversight. Plus, he added to his excuse by claiming he’s been trapping wolves since he was a “tot”. I understand, a suburban tot on the outskirts of Philadelphia may have different values than an adult in Montana, however, ignorance is not an excuse.

If I used a dishonest excuse like Gianforte’s I more than likely I would have been fined and lost my hunting privileges, but I’m not a wealthy ex businessman who happens to be a governor.

Keith Blount, Butte

