Use your vote to protect the Constitution

As we are falling into the full swing of autumn, hunters around the state are gearing up for the opening of deer and elk season. Before the season opens on Oct. 22, it’s a great time to celebrate the protections that Montana’s Constitution provides for hunters. Article Ten, Section Seven of the constitution protects Montanan Harvest Heritage. This section holds that hunting, fishing, and harvesting wildlife is a way of life in Montana. Harvesting wildlife is something that’s always been done here, and the constitution protects it for everyone. This allows Montanans to exercise, immerse themselves in nature, and provide food for their families and communities. Not only that, but hunting is essential to keep animal populations from growing out of control and causing harm to the environment. Hunting, fishing, and trapping keep Montana healthy. Next time you head out into the forest, keep in mind that the constitution protects your right to be there. Most importantly, don’t forget to use your vote on Nov. 8 to protect the Constitution!