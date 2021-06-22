Use market forces

I’d like to comment on the recent article about the heat wave and megadrought in the West. Studying tree rings, scientists found a 40-year-long megadrought across the West in the 1100s and another, 30 years long, in the 1500s.

The current drought is in the initial years, but its pattern matches the others closely, suggesting that we have 2 or 3 decades more to go.

The scientific analysis shows that without human-caused climate change we would still have this megadrought, but that climate change will force this drought to be 45% (more or less) worse than it otherwise would be — both longer and drier. This once-in-a-thousand-years megadrought is serious stuff and will be worse than the previous two.

We need to act. It’s time to stop talking about the problem — the debate is over. We need to talk about solutions. Regulations aren’t the answer. Effective legislation must use conservative-friendly principles. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act uses a market signal to decrease carbon use, support displaced workers and promote American innovation to make us the world leaders we should be. Call your Congressmen and ask them to support HR2307. Act now.

Walter Rowntree, Kalispell

