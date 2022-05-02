Urge Daines to support the BCSA

Senator Steve Daines needs to listen to the majority of his constituents who are asking him to support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA). This made in Montana legislation is the result of over 15 years of grassroots collaboration from a diverse group of local stake holders which include the timber industry, outfitters, agriculture producers, and conservationists. The most recent Colorado College State of the Rockies poll shows 79% percent of Montanans support this legislation. I support this act as an avid user of our public lands who utilizes them to enjoy a diverse range of activities including hunting, hiking, 4-wheeling, climbing, and skiing. Like many others, I find enjoyment in the unspoiled nature of these wilderness tracts and see the worth in ensuring the lasting durability of these landscapes, especially in the face of increased demand for such places. In recent years, we have witnessed an unprecedented increase in recreation on our public lands, which has shown us the value, both monetary and intrinsic, that these spaces offer. Outdoor recreation in Montana is a 7.1B dollar industry, the states second largest sector, and is heavily dependent on our open spaces. Montanans both new and old have made it clear we place a high value on our wild places. So now more than ever, we need to insure these spaces are maintained for all to enjoy in perpetuity. Please join myself and your fellow conservationists in urging Senator Daines to support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.