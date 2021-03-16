Unwise and irresponsible

House Bill 273, which is currently being considered in the Montana State Senate, has implications that should concern all of us. This bill would repeal Initiative 80, which Montana voters passed with sixty-five percent of the vote. Initiative 80 established specific safeguards for any future nuclear generating facilities in the state, and required consent of the voters for their development. The resounding margin the initiative passed by, after months of vigorous public debate, indicates that voters were well aware of the issues at hand and were ready and willing to engage in the decision-making process. Initiative 80 was a very straightforward proposal, and Montanans clearly felt it was a prudent one.

In addition to repealing a voter approved initiative, House Bill 273 would create a new abbreviated route for consideration and approval of proposed nuclear facilities. It would short-circuit technical review by Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality, eliminate the requirement for approval under the Major Facility Siting Act, and make legislators the sole final arbiters of a nuclear development path with potentially monumental consequences for our state. Montana voters deserve the right and responsibility of making decisions of this magnitude.