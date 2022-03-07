Unscientific decision

Welcome sportsmen and women to the new Fish Wildlife and Parks where public involvement is ignored, science rebuked, and ethical conduct suppressed.

For over fifty years there has been no limit on Kokanee salmon at Georgetown Lake because that segment of the fishery was known to include thousands, if not millions of salmon that were self-sustaining without any planting necessary. By known evidence Kokanee die after three to four years by genetic cycle. The knowledgeable public familiar with the Georgetown salmon population knew that the limitation on the size of the salmon was directly proportional to the food supply.

The more fish, the smaller they were because the plankton supply was fairly constant. So recently with the salmon being much larger than usual, some in the 12- to 14-inch range, the reason was either more plankton, or fewer fish for the plankton supply. However, the population of salmon was still significant providing a viable fishery for those knowing the intricacies of catching large numbers of the delicacy. Until along came a mostly secret decision of FWP, sans any input from those mostly in the know, who certainly had more ancedotal information than the deskbound Missoula biologists of FWP. Effective March 1, there is a 20-fish daily limit on Georgetown Lake salmon for the first time in over fifty years as a result of one meeting advertised on FWP website for August in Missoula.

The greatest number of the most knowledgeable people fishing Georgetown live in Anaconda, Butte, or at Georgetown Lake. Yet apparently FWP did not want to hear from the most knowledgeable. Call regional fish biologist Patrick Saffel and perhaps he can give you the official reason the public was ignored. Certainly all in the know can agree the decision to impose a 20-fish limit will only result in stunted salmon because of overpopulation. Predictably we will be back to six inch or less salmon, because of an unscientific decision made with limited and stymied public notice.

Lon Dale, Missoula

