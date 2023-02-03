Unchecked spending in Montana's cities and counties

When it comes to priorities this legislative session, I firmly believe that a long-term solution to Montanans' ever-rising property taxes should be at the top of the list. The problem at its root is an unchecked spending system in many of Montana’s cities and counties.

Roughly 90% of all property taxes are collected at the local level. While there are controls on the mill system and a balanced budget requirement, local governments can spend every dollar they get without a check if it is not more than the revenue. For many localities this has meant there are increases of about 30% or 40% over the baseline.

Although we are only in the first month of the legislative session, I have had the opportunity to introduce a bill that deals with wasteful spending at the local level. HB 324 is inspired by Colorado’s highly successful Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). Montanans deserve more than a once-in-a-blue-moon property tax rebate. We need to have a long-term solution to your ever rising property taxes and HB 324 will solve that issue. The bill will be heard in the House Local Government Committee on Thursday, Feb. 9. This is your hard-earned money, not any bureaucrats to fiddle away on any unnecessary or wasteful projects.

Rep. Caleb Hinkle, HD 68,

Belgrade