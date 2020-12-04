Unaffordable Montana

Ruining the last, best place:

Congratulations to all the house flippers, greedy landlords and media hypes. You are working to make this state the "former last best place to live."

Many locals and working-class citizens can no longer make a living wage to support the inflation going on in our state. Enjoy your unearned income while it lasts. Montana has always had its fluctuating economy.

Please, folks, keep what you have and be satisfied. Save up reserve funds for the coming downturn. Hopefully our local governments will keep our taxes lower, so we won't have to move into our campers full time!

Joe Petrusaitis, Hamilton

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0