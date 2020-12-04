 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unaffordable Montana
0 comments

Unaffordable Montana

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Unaffordable Montana

Ruining the last, best place:

Congratulations to all the house flippers, greedy landlords and media hypes. You are working to make this state the "former last best place to live."

Many locals and working-class citizens can no longer make a living wage to support the inflation going on in our state. Enjoy your unearned income while it lasts. Montana has always had its fluctuating economy.

Please, folks, keep what you have and be satisfied. Save up reserve funds for the coming downturn. Hopefully our local governments will keep our taxes lower, so we won't have to move into our campers full time!

Joe Petrusaitis, Hamilton

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stimulus is needed
Letters

Stimulus is needed

American families are hurting! COVID-19 cases are surging again, unemployment remains high, especially among women of color, and many schools …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News