Trumpism rising again

Things are unsettled worldwide — a Ryanair plane forced down by Belarus to arrest a dissident; a coup in Samoa.

“We the people” must keep vigilant or we could be pulled into autocracy. Could Samoa be a preview?

In order for an autocracy to be established, they must seize the media - - newspapers, radio, TV, social media, etc.

Shep Smith left FOX because of their being an eager accomplice in spreading misinformation, disinformation, and falsehoods. If falsehoods are repeated long enough and often enough, people begin to question reality, and eventually they believe the falsehood.

There is no such thing as fake news. You either tell the truth or you lie. The object of honest media is to tell the story of who, what, where, why, and how something happened. Not to invent a story. An invented story was that the 2020 election was stolen. No election was stolen. That is the truth. Believe.

They destroy our institutions like the CIA, State Department, and FBI, etc. Trump fired FBI Director Comey and in Helsinki Trump sided with Putin instead of our CIA.