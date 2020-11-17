Trump lawyers good

People reading newspapers these days are getting the wrong idea that Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president on January 20th when nothing could be more distant from the truth.

What people may accidentally (I'm sure) overlook in these newspapers is that there was plenty of evidence of voter fraud when Mitt Romney lost to the media's favorite saint, Barack Obama in 2012, and after which Romney conceded without lifting a finger to look into it, and that Donald Trump is no Mitt Romney.

Another thing to worry about if you happen to be a supporter of Joe Biden, is that Trump has a team of lawyers working on that little problem of possible fraud in this election of 2020 that include what many call the smartest person in America, a lady known as Sidney Powell which should make all the modern lady citizens very proud that somebody finally said that.

Another on Trump's team of legal eagles is Lin Wood. If you've never heard of him then stay tuned in a little while longer and you most certainly will. Trump needs better lawyers about as much as a fox needs a hunting license to kill a rabbit.

C.E. Burgess, Helena

