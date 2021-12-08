Tribes vaccinated

Native Americans of Montana clearly understand the importance of vaccines to prevent COVID-19 much better than many of the rest of our states' residents.

I would like to thank the Blackfeet, Chippewa, Cree, Nakoda (Assiniboine) , Gros Ventre, Lakota and Dakota, (Sioux), Salish (Flathead), Crow and Cheyenne for helping stop the spread of coronavirus and protecting others from COVID.

One look at the vaccination rates in counties with reservations shows that almost all of them are above 90% fully vaccinated for ages 12 and older, while Montana as a whole lags far behind with only 61% and ranks 35th among our 50 states. Perhaps the rest of Montana should learn something from our tribal neighbors.