Trapping bills a mistake

The governor has just found the biggest single issue that will cause Republicans to switch to the Democratic Party. I am referring to the Bills that legislate wolf trapping (HB224, HB225, SB267, SB306, SB314, SB337, HB468). The governor recently signed HB224 that allows snares & HB225 that extends the trapping season by two weeks earlier & two weeks later running from the first Monday after Thanksgiving until March 15. The governor has alienated hunters who use their dogs to hunt mountain grouse or recreationists that hike & run their dogs.

Gov. Gianforte is about to get some bad press that will make the national news. People pouring into our state to enjoy our public lands now have to fear for their dogs’ lives. Heaven forbid an emotional encounter in the wild between a trapper & a grouse hunter that just lost his dog to a snare! In the old world, the worst thing that could happen to my dog on public land was an encounter with a porcupine that slaps my dog in the face with its tail. Now, not only will hunters & recreationists have to pack bear spray but also wire cutters, if you’re lucky enough to get to your dog in time to save his life in a snare.