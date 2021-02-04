Tourism issue

I get that with Covid-19 going around people are getting bored and want to get out of the house, but the out-of-staters coming into our state? I think that a big reason that Montana is getting so many cases is because all of these people from California, Washington, and elsewhere are coming to Montana to visit places like Yellowstone.

I feel like it would really help stop the spread of COVID to discourage people from other states from coming to Montana/Wyoming to visit Yellowstone. The best way we can stop this virus from getting to more and more people is by staying home.

There are many modern options to still enjoy traveling. For example,virtual tours. A virtual tour may not be the same as being there, but we aren’t living in normal times. This seems like one of the best options in order to help protect our loved ones and to keep them safe from this virus.

Many of our first COVID cases came from people traveling out of state and we had very few cases until July which is peak travel season. Some of our counties with the highest caseloads were the gateway communities that surrounded our tourist areas.

Keagan Johnston, Butte Central student

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1