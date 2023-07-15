Tough to put wildness back

"Trout, they're doomed," Albert said one afternoon as we sat on the big flat stone by the river birch at the edge of Karen's pool."Who is?" I asked, somewhat startled because Albert rarely talked while he was on the creek and even when he did speak, it was never about angling."Trout," he said, his voice low and sullen. "Bring civilization within a mile of them, and they turn belly up. It's wildness for them or nothing. No compromises. They believe in the simple life. Cold water, plenty of food and clean oxygen. Wildness. Dumb b------s don't know any better, I guess." He took another bite of his egg sandwich and a long pull of cool creek water and shook his head. "Doomed. Poor dumb b------. Doomed, and me along with them, thank whatever gods there are." — Harry Middleton, "The Earth Is Enough," Simon and Schuster, 1989