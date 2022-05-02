Total recall

I find it very interesting that the majority of Republicans testifying during the insurrection investigating committee can’t remember or recall the events before, during, or after Jan. 6, 2020. It’s like their brain functions have suddenly gone dormant. When committee members read their own texts back to them or replay audio recordings of what was actually said, it still does not incite their frontal lobe which is responsible for cognitive functions including memory. I guess that would explain why the Republicans continue to perpetuate the conspiracy theories, assumptions, and lies because they just can’t remember or recall the truth. This once good old boy party has become a bunch of incompetent thugs who obviously can’t remember or recall their oath of office. They are a total disgrace to the people they represent, and to the entire world. Hopefully we the people can all remember or recall when the next stolen elections will occur.