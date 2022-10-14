 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tommy Walker will work to improve our quality of life

  • 0

Tommy Walker will work to improve our quality of life

Do you know Tommy Walker? I do and I think he would be a wonderful Commissioner.

Cindi Shaw is a hard act to follow and we were lucky to have had her for so many years. I believe Tommy Walker has the ability and motivation to be a wonderful Commissioner too.

Tommy Walker has worked extensively with many different people to improve the quality of their lives and he would do the same for the people of our community. He is extremely capable of understanding issues, analyzing them and objectively identifying methods for solving  them. He is motivated by wanting to improve our district and make our community a super place to live. I hope you will consider voting for him.

Sarah Sullivan,

People are also reading…

Butte 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Zinke vs. Tranel

Zinke vs. Tranel

The Standard on Tuesday, Oct. 4,  presented an interesting contrast between House candidates Monica Tranel and Ryan Zinke. Tranel presented sp…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News