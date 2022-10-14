Tommy Walker will work to improve our quality of life

Cindi Shaw is a hard act to follow and we were lucky to have had her for so many years. I believe Tommy Walker has the ability and motivation to be a wonderful Commissioner too.

Tommy Walker has worked extensively with many different people to improve the quality of their lives and he would do the same for the people of our community. He is extremely capable of understanding issues, analyzing them and objectively identifying methods for solving them. He is motivated by wanting to improve our district and make our community a super place to live. I hope you will consider voting for him.