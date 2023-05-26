Time to recommit

Humanism is an ethical philosophy that is based upon both participatory democracy and social responsibility. This is manifest both individually and collectively, leading to ethical lives of personal fulfillment with a vision of moral socially dedicated to the greater good. It is a democratic and ethical life stance that affirms that human beings have the right and responsibility to give meaning and shape to their own lives. It stands for the building of a more humane society through ethics based on human and other natural values in a spirit of reason and free inquiry through human capabilities. These ethical principles play a central role in human relationships. Empathy, compassion, liberty, solidarity and respect must be defined as guidepost for actions with clear understanding of “Other” for real democracy to work.