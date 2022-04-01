Time for the tough to get going

We are living in extraordinary times. We are contending with a pandemic, gas prices on the rise, and inflation as the threat of WWIII looms while Putin continues to commit war crimes and reign death and destruction upon the people of Ukraine.

Americans lived through the Great Depression. Then we lived through WWII with its food and gas rationing. Our country did not sit around and whine. When times got tough, the tough got going.

In the 1970s families lived through 14% inflation; lines at gas stations, gas and heating fuels shortages, thermostats turned down, and children going to school an hour earlier (when it was still dark) to conserve energy. We lived pay check to pay check. We reconstituted dry milk, made lots of casseroles, dressed warmly, and pinched pennies.

Was it fun to live pay check to pay check? No it wasn’t, but we dug deep inside and we survived. Now it is this generation’s turn to dig deep and to survive today’s challenges — time for the tough to get going.

The federal government vowed in the 70s that we would free ourselves from dependence on foreign oil, but it hasn’t happened in 50 years. Why?

We all played a part in causing this current mess. When demand is greater than supply, prices go up — always. We have many gas guzzling toys — the more gas we use, the more it will cost because the supply is limited. The less you use, the less you pay.

We need to focus on renewable energy. Fossil fuel won’t last forever — the supply is finite. Our forefathers moved from candles and horse and buggy to electric lights and gas fueled cars. We can’t stop progress.

People are disappointed in Biden; they want him to do more. The government can help, but Biden cannot accomplish anything without support from Congress. Do your part and let Montana’s senators and representative know what you want them to do. Public demand can change things. If you do nothing, nothing will change.

Mary Wolstein,

Butte

