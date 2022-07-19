Time for City Hall to support Ramsay

In 1972 Ramsay zoning was established but later when the city and county consolidated, Ramsay zoning was not included. When discovered in 1993 it was readmitted with BSB zoning. The council adopted zoning which states the map on file with the Clerk and Recorder establishes the zoning boundaries, zoning in conflict is repealed. Now BSB is saying that map was wrong. Luckily, they discovered the error when Loves decided to build here. They say it wasn't discovered before because no one wanted to build there. Are we to believe in a town with such determined entrepreneurs as Butte has, that no one ever thought of building there? Isn't it more likely they looked at the map talked to a more experienced planning staff and determined that Ramsay zoning doesn't allow any of the planned truck stop activities?