Time for City Hall to support Ramsay
You can't fight City Hall. Ramsay never intended to start a fight with City Hall, in fact Ramsay went to BSB for zoning enforcement in 1972 but when we needed them, they turned their backs.
In 1972 Ramsay zoning was established but later when the city and county consolidated, Ramsay zoning was not included. When discovered in 1993 it was readmitted with BSB zoning. The council adopted zoning which states the map on file with the Clerk and Recorder establishes the zoning boundaries, zoning in conflict is repealed. Now BSB is saying that map was wrong. Luckily, they discovered the error when Loves decided to build here. They say it wasn't discovered before because no one wanted to build there. Are we to believe in a town with such determined entrepreneurs as Butte has, that no one ever thought of building there? Isn't it more likely they looked at the map talked to a more experienced planning staff and determined that Ramsay zoning doesn't allow any of the planned truck stop activities?
BSB has a history of using the 1993 map. It was used until recently on their web page, a map dated 1998 was mailed to Ramsay as the official map in 2010, it was used for the 2008 Growth Policy. If the 1972 map was intended to be used, why wasn't it on file as required?
The planning staff would rather say their multiple predecessors were wrong for nearly three decades than say no to Loves.
Silver Bow County residents have overwhelmingly shown their support for Ramsay with monetary donations and letters. Now it's time for City Hall to show their support.
Jim Ayres,
Ramsay