Thoughts on elections

Very good article about a Montana election probe being pushed. May I offer a few of my personal views on the past general election?

First, I do not believe a Montana election audit is either merited or necessary; the election results have already been certified.

Second the prevailing issue may lie in the definition of who is a permeant state resident; that is not defined under under current state statute. Usually that means if you chose to register in that state, not only do you reside there but also pay your taxes there, register you vehicle there; an please get a local driver's license there. It's all about where you intend to reside long-term.

Third, for election purposes you can only have a primary residence, not your temporary or vacation residence.

I do not believe "non-resident" college student should be allowed to vote in local elections, unless they decide to become Montana residents during that time. There needs to be a uniform definition of state residency.

Finally, all U.S. citizens of age have the Constitutional right to vote. Anyone who is born in the U.S., regardless of origin, is a U.S. citizen.