Think long and hard about your vote

Whether or not you politically support Nancy Pelosi, what happened to Paul Pelosi was terrifyingly disgusting.

I watched a political rally held by an Arizona Republican governor hopeful Keri Lake. She made a joke of Paul Pelosi’s (an 82-year-old man) getting his skull fractured by a much younger man using a hammer. Her audience erupted into laughter. Trump, Jr. sent out tweets saying he had picked out his Halloween costume — he would be impersonating after-the-attack Paul Pelosi. Many other Republican office holders tweeted out jokes regarding the attack of Paul Pelosi. Their lack of human compassion is nauseating.

It is unbelievable that anyone can support and vote for people like this. Where have the values of the “Greatest Generation” gone? The people who lived through WWI, the depression, and WWII deeply valued human life. They would never have laughed and joked when anyone got their skull crushed with a hammer.

Many of the people who were amused by the attack of Paul Pelosi are running for office and some will be elected.

Think about how these people will run the U.S. if elected. Do you really want MAGA Republicans who are inhumane, self-centered, corrupt, and power hungry?

Think long and hard about your vote. Then vote.

Mary Wolstein,

Butte