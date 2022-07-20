Things are not adding up

Butte-Silver Bow (BSB) is bending over backwards to push the Love’s development forward. Is there pressure coming from somewhere? They are allowing Love’s to tie into the municipal water system on a line which was paid for with TIFID funds. While Butte residents are asked to curtail their water use each summer, BSB claims they can support the additional load for the Love’s travel complex. There are many unanswered questions. How is it they have enough water for Love’s, but not the residents of Butte? In addition to the use of municipal water, BSB has been allowing Love’s to use Silver Lake water for construction, one of the county’s most coveted resources. Why is the City-County going to such great lengths to support this development that risks so many? What is pushing and driving these decisions? Things just does not add up.