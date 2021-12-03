The test of time
My late husband had the honor and privilege of presiding over one of the courts in Montana’s First Judicial District during the '70s and '80s. He loved his work, especially when litigation involved a challenge to Montana's brand new constitution. He revered the new document and loved the challenge of interpreting its meaning as it applied to the issues of the day … clean air, clean water, the public’s right to know versus the right to privacy, open meetings, mine reclamation, coal strip mining, stream access and on and on.
I am so glad he wasn't here recently to hear a Montana legislator dismiss the 1972 Constitution as a “socialist rag.” It would have been a gut punch to a man whose greatest professional achievement was the careful and conscientious interpretation of that venerated document.
It’s easy to light matches and toss grenades. Far more difficult to sit down with people of all political stripes and do the hard work of crafting a governing document that has earned the praise of scholars and jurists across the land and stood the test of time.
Norma Tirrell, Helena