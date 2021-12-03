The test of time

My late husband had the honor and privilege of presiding over one of the courts in Montana’s First Judicial District during the '70s and '80s. He loved his work, especially when litigation involved a challenge to Montana's brand new constitution. He revered the new document and loved the challenge of interpreting its meaning as it applied to the issues of the day … clean air, clean water, the public’s right to know versus the right to privacy, open meetings, mine reclamation, coal strip mining, stream access and on and on.