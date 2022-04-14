The root of the problem

The healthy discourse at the April 6 council meeting about the controversial deal to acquire and demolish buildings on East Park Street was very encouraging, and it highlighted, but didn't really address the root causes of Butte's "demolition problem".

In a nutshell, that problem is that demolition is the first, and only option pursued in every one of these cases. It is not about public safety, or saving public funds, it is simply a program of tearing buildings down every time the opportunity to do so presents itself, no matter what the cost.

This sad fact was reaffirmed at the meeting when it was noted that early on, a bid to "deconstruct" 135 E. Park St. was dismissed out-of-hand, showing clearly that they had no interest in an actual solution — one that would leave the face of the building intact, preserve an historic asset, while also saving money.

Instead, the "emergency" was set aside for 18 months or so while they developed a scheme to push the owners of the adjoining two buildings out (of course with usual unfounded claims about structural problems of those buildings) and tear all three down together.

The immense increase in the cost of this path seems to be of no concern, likewise the loss of future heritage tourism dollars. Remember too that there is no proposed new building for this space, it would become yet another vacant lot, contributing nothing to the community. This routine cannot continue. It needs to be stopped right here, right now. There is nothing wrong with the Rescue Mission buildings, (despite what has been claimed) and there is a new bid for deconstruction, and even bids to buy 135 Park, as-is, (which, in the current market, should be no surprise) with commitment to remove the fallen interior and preserve the historic facade. Please encourage your commissioner to support these options, and make better policy going forward. Enough is enough.

Brian McGregor,

Butte

