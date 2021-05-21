The real fraud

What if the “Big Lie” isn’t so much about Trump remaining President to fulfill the duties as President; or does he want to be President to avoid being in prison? Aren’t most criminals equally desperate to escape going to prison? Some even hold hostages as a bargaining tool.

Normally when a President exits office, he remains relatively quiet and does not hold sway with members of Congress. Is Trump holding members of Congress as figurative hostages? Must they pledge total allegiance to Trump or die politically?

In a span of 45 years, Trump has been involved in over 3,500 state and federal lawsuits. Currently Trump is facing two separate criminal investigations and a bevy of unlitigated civil suits. He is in extremely dire straits.

As the Cyber Ninjas recount votes in Arizona, the Republican Party is attempting to accomplish the same recounts in several other states. It amazes me that the only votes recounted are Presidential votes, not any of the down ballot votes — even if democrats won. If the Presidential votes were fraudulent, wouldn’t the down ballot votes also be fraudulent? How very strange. This farce smells to high heaven. These antics would be laughable if it didn’t threaten to create doubt in future elections.