The real deal

This list of Donald Trump's friends/political appointees are all in jail or awaiting trial.

They read like a big law firm, Bannon, Cohen, Flynn, Manafort, & Stone.

What's frightening is that our very own President, our Commander-in-chief, handpicked these guys and they have truly disgraced our nation. They have used their political clout to increase their personal wealth, corrupt our institutions, and left taxpayers holding the bag. You've got to ask yourself, how did you benefit from their actions? What did these guys do for you?

We have an election quickly approaching and the President's got three more cronies up his sleeve, Daines, Gianforte and Rosendale. Trump flew into Montana on four occasions to endorse all three and they are now beholding to him, hook, line, and sinker. Daines has endorsed Trump's "leadership approach", Trump said about Gianforte, "Any guy that can do a body slam - he's my guy", and Rosendale's campaign called Trump's endorsement, the "most coveted". Rosendale added, "I'll be there every step of the way." I have no doubt, that's what scares me, and it should scare you too.

What I want is a candidate who can think for themselves and do what's right for Montanan's.