The new 'extremism'

I was raised in a blue-collar family in a small city in Wisconsin during the 1950s. My father was a union truckdriver and my mother was an elementary school teacher.

My father was also a WW2 veteran who served his time in the South Pacific as a Marine Raider – the first special operation soldiers in the US military.

While I was growing up, my parents taught my siblings and I to be good Americans with high moral and ethical values. Some of these values included fairness, honesty, responsibility, and charity. Our family lived by these standards – we didn’t bully people and call them names, we took responsibility for our actions when we caused harm or hardship for others and we offered help to people who needed assistance.

Like my father, I became a union blue-collar worker when I went to work on a railroad in the early 1970s. And just like him I fought for fair pay, health care, quality education and equality for all workers. And because of these actions I always considered myself a fairly good person and patriot.