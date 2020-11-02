The new 'extremism'
I was raised in a blue-collar family in a small city in Wisconsin during the 1950s. My father was a union truckdriver and my mother was an elementary school teacher.
My father was also a WW2 veteran who served his time in the South Pacific as a Marine Raider – the first special operation soldiers in the US military.
While I was growing up, my parents taught my siblings and I to be good Americans with high moral and ethical values. Some of these values included fairness, honesty, responsibility, and charity. Our family lived by these standards – we didn’t bully people and call them names, we took responsibility for our actions when we caused harm or hardship for others and we offered help to people who needed assistance.
Like my father, I became a union blue-collar worker when I went to work on a railroad in the early 1970s. And just like him I fought for fair pay, health care, quality education and equality for all workers. And because of these actions I always considered myself a fairly good person and patriot.
That is until recently when I became aware that I am a member of a fanatical group of leftist extremists who want to destroy America. I would never had known this if weren’t for the likes of President Trump, Steve Daines, Greg Gianforte and Matt Rosendale. After watching and listening to their political advertisements I’ve learned the values my parents taught me just made me into a socialistic extremist.
From the information these folks provided me, I now know that concentrating wealth to a few and creating trillions of dollars of debt is the right thing to do.
Plus, paying attention to the environment, poverty, human rights and race problems will not make me into a good citizen. Unfortunately, I believe it’s too late for me to change, however, I would like to thank all of them for their concern and I’m hoping we’ll have a chance to meet each other on the unemployment line in the near future.
Keith Blount, Butte
