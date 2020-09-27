× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The jealous and envious

Abe Lincoln told the story about the lawyer who was cross-examining a witness who he considered somewhat slow. He asked him, “Don’t know the difference between a horse and an ass?”

“Well, sir,” the witness replied, “I should never take you for a horse.”

The honorable Associate Justice Laurie McKinnon said in a television interview in 2012, “I’m honest to a fault, and I will take that into my decision-making process. I am absolutely committed to, and have been as a district judge, to the people who have elected me. I will be the same hard worker as a judge on the Supreme Court. I have proven that I can be fair and impartial.l

At the urging of many friends and colleagues, Justice McKinnon decided to be retained at the Supreme Court.

The history of the Supreme Court of the United States and the Supreme Court of the state of Montana indicates that many justices filed dissenting opinions. Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes was known as the “great dissenter.” Justices W.O. Douglas, William Brennan, Hugo Black, up to The Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg filed dissenting opinions. Decisions in both courts have been decided on 5-4 and 4-3 votes.