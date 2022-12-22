The Hope of Christmas

The Christmas season is upon us with lights, trees, presents, family and friends, carols; all the bright and joyous things which come with the holiday. Although sometimes forgotten, Christmas is celebrating the birth of Christ. I am not proselytizing here. This Christmas I would like us all — whatever your religion or beliefs — to think about Christ the man and his teachings. Just the human being. Maybe that way, we, as a nation, can find some common ground.

Christ was born into a poor Jewish family. Father was a carpenter and mother was a stay at home mom. Little is known of his early life. The first time we actually hear of him is when he was a teenage boy who left his parents to discuss religion, philosophy and life with the elders. He had an inquisitive mind, like a lot of children that age. Asking questions, discussing, giving opinions — learning. In his later years he continued to discuss, learn and then eventually to teach. Here are some of the teachings accredited to him and their meanings:

“Suffer the children.” the innocence of children should be protected and they should raised with that innocence to be compassionate, honest, decent adults.

“Those who live by the sword, shall die by the sword”. Violence only breeds violence. We don’t have to look very far to see how true that is.

“Forgive your enemies”. Our initial reaction to being wronged is to wrong the offender. We need to take the high road. To be better than our offenders. Vendettas are just one long road to destruction.

“Love your neighbor”. Love not just the people you know, but be aware of the suffering of others and help to alleviate that suffering.

“Feed the hungry”. There are 828 million people who go to bed hungry in the world. The U.S. have almost 600,000 homeless and that does not include the 38 million classified as poor.

“You who are without sin cast the first stone”. We are all equal. None of us have a right to look down on anyone else.

It doesn’t take a genius to realize if these teachings were followed how it would change the world in a positive way. This Christmas do all those things we have grown to connect with the day, but don’t forget why the day exists in the first place.

If you don’t honor Christ for being the son of God then honor him, as a man, for his teachings consisting of humility, forgiveness, compassion, peace and especially love. For no matter how bad the world seems there is always hope. Hope in the belief that we as humans can improve and make the world a better place for everyone.

Wishing everybody a happy and peaceful Christmas.

Paddy Dennehy,

Centerville