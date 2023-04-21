The gullibility and self brainwashing of party politics

Fox News settles with Dominion for $787.5 million. There also was a real light admission to lying and continued lying about the 2020 election. Using all the proof offered by outcomes in our courts and faith I have in fellow Americans overseeing our elections, I already knew there was nothing wrong in the outcome of that election before this court ruling.

What still worries me is the other issues that caused for this to even have occurred. The gullibility and self brainwashing of party politics. Elected officials and media sources adding words to help turn out and out lies into something that the gullible viewed as facts. It helped in further dividing government, voters and America. It showed how little ethics exists in Washington and lowered the bar in defining democracy. It showed that blaming doesn’t result in apologies, changes for better or voters to see the real problems. It showed how far some people (elected officials) and some businesses will go to gain power and money. It showed how little these same people care about voters, no matter their party or America’s future. Worst of all it showed how far too many individual Americans have gone to mirror the behavior of those in government and those that pay the most to get them elected.