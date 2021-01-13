The greatest irony

The greatest irony of the January 6th insurrection was Executive Order 13933 of June 26, 2020, entitled, “Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues and Combating Recent Criminal Violence” signed by Donald J. Trump.

The order states, “By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows. . . .”

“Section 1. Purpose. The first duty of government is to ensure domestic tranquility and defend the life, property, and rights of its citizens . . . .

“Sec. 2. Policy. (a) It is the policy of the United States to prosecute to the fullest extent permitted under Federal law, and as appropriate, any person or any entity that destroys, damages, vandalizes, or desecrates a monument, memorial, or statue within the United States or otherwise vandalizes government property. The desire of the Congress to protect Federal property is clearly reflected in section 1361 of title 18, United States Code, which authorizes a penalty of up to 10 years' imprisonment for the willful injury of Federal property . . . .”