The GOP is not so grand anymore

Does everyone understand what's going on in our country. There are Republicans running for office and they are openly saying that they will decide the election results. They will decide who wins, not the voters. Many states have already passed very restrictive voting laws, and some include the right to decide who gets elected. This includes Montana. These laws don't just affect some people, they affect everyone. Voting rights are fundamental to our democracy and they are taking away our right to vote and have it count.

On the abortion issue, again the conservative legislatures are at the ready to pass laws that forces women to have babies under any circumstances. These people are not pro LIFE, they are pro BIRTH. Once the baby is born, the mother is on her own. Does the government step in to help the mother and the baby? The answer is no. Just recently, the Republicans in the Senate didn't pass a bill to give the FDA money to address the baby formula shortage. So they want to force women to have babies, but cut funding for aid to women and children. Stop trying to control women's bodies. You certainly would not agree to forcing all men to have vasectomies until they are ready to father and support a child.

Bottom line is we are headed down a slippery slope to the end of Democracy as we know it. Do you get that? You need to get informed and vote for candidates that are not going to take these fundamental rights away. Vote for candidates that want to preserve our democracy, not tear it down. Vote for candidates that try to make changes that will benefit everyone, not just their voters. We vote people into office to represent us, the people in this state, and they are not doing their jobs.

The GOP is not so grand anymore. They have gone so far down the rabbit hole following our former President, I don't know if they will ever hit bottom. They are getting dangerously close and this affects everyone regardless of party.

Lisa Boston,

Butte

