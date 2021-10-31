The Facebook danger
The rate of speed at which technology has progressed, and the monster it has become, would keep me up at night if I were not able to compartmentalize. I have had a sneaking suspicion that Facebook is becoming as consequential to our lives as our own Constitution.
After September 11th, Justice O'Connor observing how we are likely to experience more restrictions on our personal freedoms than ever in our country should have been alarming. That is a statement that should have rightfully alarmed this country's citizens as well as made them angry. That said, how many terrorist attacks have been thwarted because of surveillance, the Patriot Act, and other tactics?
This country, with the exception of the Boston Marathon bombing, has not had a major terrorist attack in nearly twenty years. Certainly, none that comes close to 9/11.
Still, I cannot say those tools have not been used against small-time offenders or abused against regular Americans. There is no perfect balance in life, and that is a drag, but it is what it is.
I'm grateful we have the 9th Amendment to our Bill of Rights, but I am also grateful there are things like the Electronic Communications Privacy Act of 1986. How do we balance these two opposing things?
Back to modern technology, I recently saw a picture of a kid sitting on the couch, earbuds in, phone open, everything except a chip in his eyes is depressing and annoying. The kid's face speaks volumes in that he looks like a bored cow in a pasture. He doesn't look thrilled to be a conscious being. Is this where we are headed?
Where ever we are on our way to, I assure you that Mark Zuckerberg doesn't care about that kid any more than he cares about you or me. And so far, Congress is doing nothing about the societal harm of amplifying hate and misinformation that his company does, and if we are willing to have an army to keep us safe, why are we not being kept safe from them?
When I got rid of Facebook my entire life felt easier after just five days. But billions of people are not going to do that. As Kurt Vonnegut would say, "So it goes." It is what it is.
Nicholas Anderson, Anaconda