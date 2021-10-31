The Facebook danger

The rate of speed at which technology has progressed, and the monster it has become, would keep me up at night if I were not able to compartmentalize. I have had a sneaking suspicion that Facebook is becoming as consequential to our lives as our own Constitution.

After September 11th, Justice O'Connor observing how we are likely to experience more restrictions on our personal freedoms than ever in our country should have been alarming. That is a statement that should have rightfully alarmed this country's citizens as well as made them angry. That said, how many terrorist attacks have been thwarted because of surveillance, the Patriot Act, and other tactics?

This country, with the exception of the Boston Marathon bombing, has not had a major terrorist attack in nearly twenty years. Certainly, none that comes close to 9/11.

Still, I cannot say those tools have not been used against small-time offenders or abused against regular Americans. There is no perfect balance in life, and that is a drag, but it is what it is.

I'm grateful we have the 9th Amendment to our Bill of Rights, but I am also grateful there are things like the Electronic Communications Privacy Act of 1986. How do we balance these two opposing things?