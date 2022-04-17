The D.C. swamp is alive and well

Donald Trump has been out of office for 16 months and yet we continue to be bombarded by Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers Bob Brown, Marc Racicot and their ilk railing about the former President's lack of character. Meanwhile, in the real world, their hero, Joe Biden, is strongly promoting the expansion of abortion, the sexual grooming, abuse, and mutilation of children, and destroying the rights of parents in our communities.

He has weakened the military, sparked runaway inflation, obliterated border security, gifted billions of dollars in military hardware to the Taliban, destroyed our economic and energy production infrastructure, and appointed judges to the court who have no intention of upholding the Constitution. He has accomplished all of this while reaping millions from his and his son, Hunter's, illicit international money laundering and influence peddling schemes. Truly a man of admirable character?

Donald Trump has his character flaws, but his successor hasn’t done anything to raise the “Presidential Character Bar”, however that may be defined. The D.C. swamp is alive and well.

It is plain to see that TDS has severely altered the moral compass and rational thinking ability of many formerly respected public servants like Marc Racicot and Bob Brown.

Jerry Roseleip,

Deer Lodge

