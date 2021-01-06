The COVID gamble

Anyone who ever gambled on a machine knows despite all the bonus rounds, the only numbers that matter are the credits. This pandemic, however, has several consequential numbers that local officials have been thanklessly computing. How many new cases? ICU beds? Deaths?

Casinos make money because the house enjoys a mathematical advantage, however, to keep folks playing, the margin can’t be too lopsided. Pandemic math is just as delicate. For example, does dialing restaurant capacity back to 50% and cutting alcohol off four hours earlier keep our healthcare system from collapsing? The numbers suggest so.

Butte-Silver Bow increased restrictions on November 10, ten days after all the late-night decisions made by bar patrons on a Saturday Halloween. In those ten days, we averaged 37.7 cases a day, with a daily high of 171 on November 5. The hospital and testing infrastructure were beyond capacity, the ER and lines for tests were overflowing. In the same boat statewide, Montana also increased restrictions.

It’s been 2 months and 3 holidays since those restrictions and the daily average of Butte cases over the last 10 days is half what it was. Statewide, cases and COVID hospitalizations are down even more dramatically. Deaths, however, keep climbing, disproportionately so in Butte.