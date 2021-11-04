The cost of carbon

An eye-catching headline in Sunday’s MT Standard, “Space Invaders are reshaping life on Earth.”

The story reports that space invaders are sending gamma rays into our atmosphere, resulting in great catastrophes around the globe. Fires are raging, rivers are flooding, ice is melting, storms are brewing, droughts are baking and people are dying. Losses are being counted in the billions of dollars.

Oh, sorry — actually it’s not space invaders, it’s carbon emissions! Heat-retaining CO2 molecules emitted by burning fossil fuels are trapping heat in the earth’s atmosphere like a big blanket and this increasing heat is what’s reshaping life on earth.

The good news is that moving to renewable energy will not only reverse this process but promises to provide great economic benefits to Montana. The fairest and most efficient way to make this happen is for Congress to enact a carbon fee and dividend policy. Please ask Senator Tester, Daines and Rep Rosendale to include a carbon fee and dividend in the reconciliation bill. For more information go to: https://energyinnovationact.org/

Mary Mulcaire-Jones, Missoula

