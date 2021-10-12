To borrow a line from a recent journalist, “Cheer up Liberals, you have the America you wanted”. It’s been almost 3 years since you gained control of the White House and Congress, and look what you’ve got to show for it. Let’s see: banning fossil fuels and killing pipeline jobs to satisfy the climate alarmists; granting student loan forgiveness to public servants who made poor career and financial choices; requiring job termination for not following a vaccine or mask mandate; interfering with conservative speech on social media; pushing to legislate non-union employees to pay union dues; and including so called “free stuff” in the congressional reconciliation bill just to name a few. Well guess what, someone has to pay for these actions and you liberals won’t be exempt. You and your free stuff party cannot pass the red face test when preaching that only the rich will pay for the new world changes. You tax me and my business at a higher rate for being successful, and I’ll charge you more for my products and services to balance my bottom line. You’ll pay increased prices for food, clothes, fuel, energy, vehicles, services, toys, etc. Like it or not, there is a cost of living increase whenever you vote for more government and more free stuff. As someone once wrote “Your future may not be as bright as you had voted for”.