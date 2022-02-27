Thanks to Public Works

I would like to take this opportunity to extend my personal appreciation to Chief Executive Gallagher, Public Works Director Neary and most importantly the BSB Public Works staff, who work tirelessly to ensure that the snow on our streets is removed timely and efficiently. Your efforts do not go unnoticed. I know I speak for many people in our community that all of us appreciate you folks “a whole bunch”!

This work is often difficult and a thankless job that unfortunately sometimes is expected, rather than sincerely appreciated. Each employee who works in these capacities, during incredibly cold and dark hours, to make sure the rest of us experience clean and safe streets, are truly what I consider the “invisible best of the best.”

Stay healthy and safe and again, on behalf of so many of us, thank you!

Mike Thatcher, Butte

