Thanks to district

Thank you Butte School District #1 and its Board of Trustees for continuing the student and staff mask mandate. Your leadership and concern for the health of the students, staff and community is commendable.

The same cannot be said of Gov. Gianforte and State Supt. of Public Instruction Arntzen. Both are choosing to defy scientific based recommendations from the Center for Disease Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatricians (AAP) regarding mandatory mask use by in-school attending students. Rather they are relying on conspiracy theories and right wing media outlets to make decisions. These are not their own personal choice but rather reckless statewide mandates that effect thousands of Montana kids and their families.

Gianforte and Arntzen either do not have an understanding of airborne viruses or they if do, are willing to gamble with the health of children. Obviously, neither are acceptable.

I guess it comes down to who you would trust with the health of your child or grandchild? I knew where my kids' doctors went to medical school, I'm not sure where Gianforte and Arntzen did.

Larry Driscoll, Butte

