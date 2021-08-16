Thanks Joe

Thanks Joe, for putting America’s future into a downward spiral in only 100 days!

Thank you for overturning Trump’s border policies and creating an unmanageable “crisis." Trump had an agreement with Mexico to have illegals remain in Mexico until they could get a hearing on their cases. Now, under your “open door policy,” foreigners from South America and other countries are pouring across our Southern “border,” with no end in sight.

And thanks Joe, for killing the XL Pipeline and stopping the leasing of federal lands for oil and gas exploration.

Trump worked hard to get the US energy independent. Now, under your administration, gasoline and diesel prices have spiked rapidly in your first 100 days, hitting us directly in our pocketbooks plus causing rising inflation!

The basic goods we need to survive are trucked, moved by rail, or flown on cargo planes. The rising cost of fuel needed to get these basic staples to us, is causing the price of everything to go up. And now there are shortages of chicken, lumber, microchips, steel, chlorine, etc.