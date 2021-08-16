Thanks Joe
Thanks Joe, for putting America’s future into a downward spiral in only 100 days!
Thank you for overturning Trump’s border policies and creating an unmanageable “crisis." Trump had an agreement with Mexico to have illegals remain in Mexico until they could get a hearing on their cases. Now, under your “open door policy,” foreigners from South America and other countries are pouring across our Southern “border,” with no end in sight.
And thanks Joe, for killing the XL Pipeline and stopping the leasing of federal lands for oil and gas exploration.
Trump worked hard to get the US energy independent. Now, under your administration, gasoline and diesel prices have spiked rapidly in your first 100 days, hitting us directly in our pocketbooks plus causing rising inflation!
The basic goods we need to survive are trucked, moved by rail, or flown on cargo planes. The rising cost of fuel needed to get these basic staples to us, is causing the price of everything to go up. And now there are shortages of chicken, lumber, microchips, steel, chlorine, etc.
Thanks Joe, for your weak foreign policies. Trump had brokered peace deals between several Middle East countries and Israel. But now, because of your “wishy-washy” foreign policies, Israel is under missile attacks across both its northern and southern borders. Many of the missiles being launched into Israel are being supplied by Iran. The same Iran that you are trying to appease and broker a new deal with!
Thanks Joe, for allowing your party to generously pay people not to work! Many citizens are being subsidized by being given more money than they would make by being employed!
At least our governor recognizes the problems your programs are causing and is trying to stimulate Montana’s economy by offering cash incentives to Montanans to go back to work. And thanks Joe, for letting us know that it is not you who is running our country! We saw you on television say, “I’m not supposed to be answering questions”!
Just who is telling the President of the United States not to answer any questions? Who is pulling the puppet strings? Can you imagine Trump saying that he was not supposed to take any questions! Thanks Joe! What is next? Ask the puppet master(s) and then let us know!
Gary Kump, Butte