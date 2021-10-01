Thanks for nothing

Dear Governor Gianforte:

Thank you for making me feel so safe, secure, and happy — if I am completely locked inside of my own home. Thanks to you and our magnificent legislators, we have no mask mandates, no immunization mandates, and no ability to obtain vaccine passports.

I watched the Tony Awards on TV. They were held in New York City in a theater on Broadway and all the seats were filled. How could they do this? No one could attend unless they were vaccinated and they wore masks.

Every day I wonder if I still belong in Montana — even though this is where I was born and where I have lived my entire life. If I lived in New York, I could feel safe shopping in person, I could dine safely in restaurants, I could attend the symphony, concerts, and the theater safely because they have enacted vaccine passports. The owners of businesses have employees who are vaccinated; restaurants employ waiters, waitresses, hostesses, cooks, and dishwashers who are vaccinated making in-person dining safe.