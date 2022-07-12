Thank you to the welcoming people of Butte

This past weekend, my wife and I attended the folk festival. On Sunday, while listening to music at the main stage, I found myself gazing upward to the top of that massive frame and never recalling feeling so proud to be from Butte. I like many others, did not have a good time growing up here. There was always this feeling of danger and unease. So much so that when I had a 30 day leave in between tours in Vietnam, I elected to return two weeks early because I felt safer in Vietnam than I did on the streets of Butte. Despite all of that I never lost the love for my city. That's why I want to thank all of the organizers and volunteers for all they did to create such a wonderful and memorable experience. I know Butte has it's reputation yet in all the years I've attended the festival, with so many people out on the streets drinking and having a good time, I have never witnessed an argument let alone a fistfight. It reminds me of Woodstock. All of this because of the planning and the welcoming attitude from Butte's great people. Thanks again to the wonderful people from Butte!