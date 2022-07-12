 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thank you to the welcoming people of Butte

  • 0

Thank you to the welcoming people of Butte

This past weekend, my wife and I attended the folk festival. On Sunday, while listening to music at the main stage, I found myself gazing upward to the top of that massive frame and never recalling feeling so proud to be from Butte. I like many others, did not have a good time growing up here. There was always this feeling of danger and unease. So much so that when I had a 30 day leave in between tours in Vietnam, I elected to return two weeks early because I felt safer in Vietnam than I did on the streets of Butte. Despite all of that I never lost the love for my city. That's why I want to thank all of the organizers and volunteers for all they did to create such a wonderful and memorable experience. I know Butte has it's reputation yet in all the years I've attended the festival, with so many people out on the streets drinking and having a good time, I have never witnessed an argument let alone a fistfight. It reminds me of Woodstock. All of this because of the planning and the welcoming attitude from Butte's great people. Thanks again to the wonderful people from Butte!

People are also reading…

Curtis Jeffries,

Bozeman

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News