Thank you, Butte and Silver Bow County!

Back in August, I asked all of you to think about Adult Education and to support the Butte Literacy Program’s fundraising efforts. Why? Well, The Gianforte Family Foundation said it would match all local donations up to $5,000.00, and we need that money to buy new materials for our students to use. You, the people of Butte and Silver Bow County, read, heard, and talked about this request and proved once again how generous you are. In a three-week period, we not only met the goal of $5,000.00 in donations, but exceeded it.