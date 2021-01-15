Tell the truth
There is actually a simple way out of this tribal political quagmire we find ourselves in. It is – tell the truth! All of those who know better, or certainly should know better, simply need to start telling the truth. I’m talking to you Daines, Rosendale, Gianforte, Cruz, McConnell, Graham. I’m talking to the bloviating right-wing media hosts of radio and television and social media. They all know perfectly well that they have been and continue to be purveyors of the big lie perpetrated by Donald Trump.
Notice that I didn’t say easy. I said simple. Because it won’t be easy for all of them to back out of the rabbit hole they have followed Donald Trump down. It isn’t easy to admit you were wrong and to face the consequences of confession. But that is the solution.
Because you all know several truths:
1. That there was no significant fraud in the election. Anyone can say anything. You can say that aliens stole the election. But in order to prove it, you need evidence, and there is none.
2. The pandemic is real and we needed to take it seriously, yesterday. It is not a hoax perpetrated by Democrats or the Chinese or anyone else. It is deadly real, to the tune of nearly 400,000 American lives so far. And masks are not a political statement, they are a health measure.
3. There is no deep state cabal led by rich bankers and liberals and the Clinton’s, made up of satanic pedophiles and human traffickers operating out of a pizza joint.
All of that is part of the big lie that you have been busy promoting and abetting and going along with these past four years. And it needs to stop. It needs to end, now, or our country, our friendships, our families, are all in peril.
Time to do this simple thing. And you know who you are. Start telling the truth. Sure, it’s painful. It’s humiliating. But we will all be the better for it.
Al Kesselheim, Butte