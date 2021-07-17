Take it with you

We walk around with our dogs, pick up after them, and continue along with the dog's deposits in a plastic bag to dispose of it in the trash once we're home. At least most of us do.

Then there are those who are either too disgusted with the idea of carrying it along with them, or they think there's a "poop bag ferry" that comes along and picks up after them. Those people should stay home with their dog.

Tossed on the lawns next to a sidewalk, the side of the road or trail, these little bags are a reminder of how ignorant some people are. Pick up after your dog, and take it with you!

Tom Walsh, Butte

