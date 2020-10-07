Take it seriously

Is it time for ALL the people to start to take this nasty virus seriously?

Is it time for people to start to realize that one's own civil liberties ends at the point where they start to infringe on the civil liberties of another?

Isn’t spitting a potentially deadly virus in the face of another an infringement on another person's civil liberties?

It is going to take a community, a harmonious community, to beat this plague. It is going to take a willingness by ALL to make the drastic long-term adjustments and changes in our economic and social way of life needed to beat this virus.

This virus has already probably started to mutate, and it is not seasonal like the flu, thus the scientists are not going to have six months to create a new vaccine between strains.

We hear every day about the death tolls in the Western countries, with the highest death tolls to date.

What about the Eastern countries that have the lowest death tolls to date:

Taiwan, (Population 23.8M) Coronavirus Deaths to date; 7

Thailand (Population 69.M) Coronavirus Deaths to date; 59