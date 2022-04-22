Take action now to protect Big Hole

Thanks to Lee Enterprises for undertaking the special topic of the "Big Hole in Peril" and all the challenges the river ecosystem is facing at this time. The journalists and participants did a great job in presenting the story and discussing potential solutions. There has been a devastating decline in the Big Hole fishery and new data from FWP shows no statistically significant change from the spring of 2021. We are all grateful that new restrictions were implemented to help protect the current populations, however, do we need to do more? Absolutely, and the sooner we start the better. In addition, it was an extremely difficult year for the farmers and ranchers with continued lack of moisture and turmoil in the cattle industry. This is a time to be proactive and not wait for more devastating news. The resource is too valuable to all who live in Southwester Montana and all who come to visit. We cannot continue to wait for a return of previous moisture patterns , which may not happen in our lifetimes. Each year of drought should motivate us to establish some off-stream storage projects to supplement the river for late summer and early fall. We need to revisit the Old Pattengail Dam Site above Wise River and Upper Warm Springs Creek near Jackson for potential storage facilities. Also cloud seeding, as presented by Jim Hagenbarth, is a potential for improved precipitation. It appears that a private/public coalition needs to be formed to help hasten the development of improving water flows on the Big Hole. Too much is at stake to procrastinate any longer and we owe it to future generations to take action now and further protect this precious river ecosystem.