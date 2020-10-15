Supporting Williams

Montanans are fortunate to have Kathleen Williams on the ballot for Montana’s seat in the House of Representatives. Kathleen served for years as a state legislator and was instrumental in passing legislation that expanded Medicaid and stopped insurance companies from denying routine care to cancer patients. She also helped address skyrocketing prescription drug prices. Kathleen is a strong advocate for Montanans receiving the health care they need at an affordable price and for protecting insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Kathleen knows the importance of affordable healthcare as her mother developed early-onset Alzheimer’s disease when Kathleen was only 11 years old. We are witnessing firsthand the importance of having a strong leader in Washington DC that can help our nation manage a crisis like COVID-19 in a rationale, safe and prudent way. Kathleen believes in getting the facts and thoroughly researching issues and will bring this skill set along with dynamic leadership to our House of Representatives.