Supporting Williams
Montanans are fortunate to have Kathleen Williams on the ballot for Montana’s seat in the House of Representatives. Kathleen served for years as a state legislator and was instrumental in passing legislation that expanded Medicaid and stopped insurance companies from denying routine care to cancer patients. She also helped address skyrocketing prescription drug prices. Kathleen is a strong advocate for Montanans receiving the health care they need at an affordable price and for protecting insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions.
Kathleen knows the importance of affordable healthcare as her mother developed early-onset Alzheimer’s disease when Kathleen was only 11 years old. We are witnessing firsthand the importance of having a strong leader in Washington DC that can help our nation manage a crisis like COVID-19 in a rationale, safe and prudent way. Kathleen believes in getting the facts and thoroughly researching issues and will bring this skill set along with dynamic leadership to our House of Representatives.
As a legislator, Kathleen stood up to proposals that would weaken land and water protections and that would transfer the use of public lands to special interest groups. Kathleen strongly supports veterans and voted for a bill that would help hundreds of veterans and gold star families to purchase their own home. Kathleen’s experience in the legislature gave her the business acumen and skills to lead us through challenging issues such as restarting our post-Covid-19 economy, lowering ever-rising prescription drug costs, addressing climate change, and protecting our well-loved public lands.
Kathleen has traveled to most every corner and small town in Montana and possesses a tireless work ethic. She has the rare ability to bring people together, something sorely needed in our divisive times. Please join me in casting your vote for Kathleen Williams for Montana’s US House seat!
Sara Scott, Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!