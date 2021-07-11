Supporting solar plan

Several weeks back I testified before the Zoning Board of Adjustment in support of Basin Creek Solar Project’s special use permit application to construct an important solar energy project near the South Butte Industrial Park and the Mansfield Technology Center.

I supported the project and permit based upon my 25 years as an economic development professional (18 years in direct support of Butte’s economic development at the Butte Local Development Corporation, my 8-year involvement with renewable energy development as head of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development under Governor Schweitzer, and my belief that the presence of this solar project will be a major asset for Butte as the country and world cross the bridge from the fossil fuel energy past to the renewable energy future.