Supporting solar plan
Several weeks back I testified before the Zoning Board of Adjustment in support of Basin Creek Solar Project’s special use permit application to construct an important solar energy project near the South Butte Industrial Park and the Mansfield Technology Center.
I supported the project and permit based upon my 25 years as an economic development professional (18 years in direct support of Butte’s economic development at the Butte Local Development Corporation, my 8-year involvement with renewable energy development as head of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development under Governor Schweitzer, and my belief that the presence of this solar project will be a major asset for Butte as the country and world cross the bridge from the fossil fuel energy past to the renewable energy future.
Hosting economic development has always been about comparative and competitive advantages a community has for new and existing businesses interested in locating or expanding in that community. In this day and age businesses are looking for more that the comparative and competitive advantages. Today’s socially-conscious companies are looking to locate in communities that are forward-looking and who have demonstrated a commitment to dealing with the global climate crisis. The private sector is far more advanced in this commitment than the government and politics are.
The same thing applies to individual entrepreneurs, lone eagles and individuals who are increasingly working remotely for major companies, a phenomenon that has grown leaps and bounds as companies adapted working locations during the pandemic. These individuals can work from anywhere and generally wish to locate in forward-looking communities.
Butte has so much to offer individuals and companies like that. Adding a renewable energy identity to Butte’s magical list of assets will help insure a strong economic future - one that can provide growth and jobs for today’s youth, a future where families can drive across town to gather for holidays rather than having to fly across the country.
The Basin Creek Solar Project will help ensure that community identity and that economic future, and should be approved by the Zoning Board.
Evan Barrett, Butte