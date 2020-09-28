× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Supporting Romano

After a teaching career of nearly 3 decades in all levels of schools in Montana, classes C-AA, I wholeheartedly recommend Melissa Romano as our next Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction. She is a hard-working and nationally recognized teacher who will put the "public" back into the position, unlike our current superintendent who is more interested in privatizing education.

Romano supports funding public schools, while Arntzen diverts money to private schools. Romano will work with other state leaders to support public schools, while Arntzen complains about those same leaders and refuses to cooperate with them. Romano will work for safe schools for teachers and students, while Arntzen opposes students being required to wear masks in class.

Romano has the support of teachers, administrators and parents. She is smart, articulate, and experienced, and she will work for the kids of Montana, not for her personal political privatizing agenda.

Please join me in November in voting for Melissa Romano as our next Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Doug Ruffier, Butte

